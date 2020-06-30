Assam: Ex-AIR Artist Knee-Deep in Water Cheers People By Singing
Syed Saadulla’s is an inspiration to all!
Amid the Assam floods, an ex-All India Radio (AIRR) employee’s video of him singing has gone viral. The 71-year-old’s music video is spreading hope and positivity - something we could all use at a time like this.
The video was shared by @north.eastern.chronicle on social media. In the video, Syed Saadulla can be seen standing in a room. He has a guitar in his hand and his pants are rolled up as he is almost knee-deep in water. The sight is both tragic and inspiring at the same time.
Syed can be seen singing an Assamese song with a joyous expression on his famous.
The caption reads, “A message of positivity by Syed Saadulla. Former All India Radio(AIR) Staff artist Syed Saadulla leaves a message regarding flood situation of Assam from his home in Dibrugarh.”
Take a look:
The song that Syed is singing is singing is called ‘Luitor Boliya Baan.’ It is originally sung by Jayanata Hazarika and was written by Bhupen Hazarika in 1968. The song capture’s the artist’s emotions towards the river Brahmaputra.
According to The Indian Express, Syed wanted to inspire people and give them strength to overcome difficult situations. He told the publication, “I decided to make this clip because I wanted to tell people that trouble will always be there in your life, disaster will strike, floods will happen, but you have to accept it, you have to fight it, you have to overcome it.”
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
The floods in Assam have affected lakhs of people across multiple districts.
