Assam: Ex-AIR Artist Knee-Deep in Water Cheers People By Singing

Amid the Assam floods, an ex-All India Radio (AIRR) employee’s video of him singing has gone viral. The 71-year-old’s music video is spreading hope and positivity - something we could all use at a time like this.

The video was shared by @north.eastern.chronicle on social media. In the video, Syed Saadulla can be seen standing in a room. He has a guitar in his hand and his pants are rolled up as he is almost knee-deep in water. The sight is both tragic and inspiring at the same time.