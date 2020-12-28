View Fullscreen
Dr Watsa taught us that consent mattered more than anything else.
(Photo: The Quint/Aroop Mishra)
Ask The Sexpert: 9 Times Dr Watsa Made Us Go LOL With His Answers
Dr Mahinder Watsa passed away on 28 December.
On Monday, 28 December, Dr Mahinder Watsa, a newspaper columnist known for his popular sexual health 'Ask The Sexpert' column, passed away. He was 96. His 'Ask The Sexpert' column used to get published in Mumbai Mirror.
The statement announcing his death read, "Dad was a man of many dimensions. He lived a glorious life and on his terms. Today, we would like to celebrate his life as he has passed on to join his beloved Promila."
In his memory, we picked out some of the most bizarre sex-related questions that came his way.
