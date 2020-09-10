Anurag Kashyap, Kunal Kamra Give ‘Chappal’ Award to Arnab Goswami
Kunal Kamra and Arnab Goswami visited Republic TV's office.
On 10 September, Kunal Kamra shared a photo of him and birthday boy Anurag Kashyap holding two framed chappals outside the office of Republic TV. The frame reads, "Awarded to Arnab Goswami."
In the caption, Kamra wrote that the duo had visited the channel's office to give Arnab the award. However, they did not have prior permission to enter the premises.
The caption reads, "Birthday boy @anuragkashyap72 & me went to the @republic’s office to give Arnab an excellence in journalism award... Republic security said bina permission ke allowed nahi hai..."
Kashyap also shared the same photo with the caption, "Best birthday ever.. me and @kuna_kamra went to @republicworld to give Arnab the “Paragon excellence in journalism award” .. they said - not allowed without permission.. here is fantasising that “Republic follows what they preach “
Here's how netizens reacted to the photo:
Will history repeat itself..
"Mujhe chappal do, mujhe chappal do"
Clap your hands if you get this reference
Drugs = chappal?
