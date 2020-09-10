Anurag Kashyap, Kunal Kamra Give ‘Chappal’ Award to Arnab Goswami

On 10 September, Kunal Kamra shared a photo of him and birthday boy Anurag Kashyap holding two framed chappals outside the office of Republic TV. The frame reads, "Awarded to Arnab Goswami."

In the caption, Kamra wrote that the duo had visited the channel's office to give Arnab the award. However, they did not have prior permission to enter the premises.

The caption reads, "Birthday boy @anuragkashyap72 & me went to the @republic’s office to give Arnab an excellence in journalism award... Republic security said bina permission ke allowed nahi hai..."