HC Chief Justice Sends Rs 10,000 Gift To Tamil Nadu Lawyer

Uthamakumaran lives in Thennankudi, Tamil Nadu. He is married and has a seven-year-old son. The lockdown had depleted all his savings and rendered him penniless in May. He had told TOI that he was willing to do any kind of work to support his family but the only other work he could do was his "ancestral vocation of weaving baskets." So that's what he did.

Uthamakumaran's story is probably that of many Indians. The pandemic has rendered many people unemployed, with no regular sources of income. For the migrant workers of the country, the situation is even worse.

(With inputs from Times of India and Bar and Bench)