Binge Alert: 7 Powerful Scenes That Stand Out In ‘Tandav’
The compelling show stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Sunil Grover in key roles.
The Prime Minister of India is all set to assume office for the third consecutive term, but he dies instead, setting off a chain of events that would go on to impact several lives. That in a nutshell is the plot of Amazon Prime Video’s 9-part political drama Tandav. The compelling show, that stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover and Zeeshan Ayub in key roles, keeps you hooked right until the end.
While we were thoroughly impressed by Tandav as a whole, we pick out 7 powerful scenes that elevate the show to the next level. (And yes, the road ahead is spoiler-free, so keep reading.)
#1 When two cops ask Gurpal Chauhan (Sunil Grover), a ruling party loyalist, as to which side the party is on, he has the perfect comeback. He says that politics is the line that separates the right from the wrong, and that he is on the side of politics. Grover is terrific and these lines of his, that appear early in the show, set the tone for what’s going to follow.
#2 In one telling scene, the PM Devki Nandan (Tigmanshu Dhulia) says that he sees a dictator in his own son. This leaves you with so many questions that you get answers for later on in the show. Despite his limited screen time, Dhulia is wonderful.
#3 The funeral sequence where Anuradha Kishore (Dimple Kapadia) reveals to Samar that she’s in the know of secrets that can derail his PM dreams is brilliant. Kapadia owns every scene she’s in, and this one’s no different.
#4 Student leader Shiva’s (Zeeshan Ayub) rousing speech, that highlights the government’s incompetence and calls for a revolution, is sure to stay with you long after the show is over. Ayub sinks his teeth into the role and is excellent each time he appears on screen.
#5 Saif Ali Khan and Sunil Grover have many scenes together as Gurpal is Samar’s main man. In one such scene, Samar asks Gurpal if he has any regrets for all the bad deeds he’s done. Gurpal replies that his pet cat calms him down and even goes on to describe how. This scene is both, intriguing and amusing. Both actors share an amazing chemistry.
#6 The scene where Shiva tells Aditi Mishra (Shonali Nagrani) why he doesn’t want to become a politician and makes a point about ideology perfectly captures the disillusionment of today’s youth with the world of politics.
#7 Watch the part where Shiva channels all his disappointment, helplessness and rage against the system by announcing his own party. It’s sure to give you goosebumps.
Cancel all your weekend plans and stream this riveting political drama on Amazon Prime Video!
