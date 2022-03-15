On Her Birthday, Here’s How Alia Bhatt Had the Last Laugh on Her Trolls

While it is not easy to be subjected to this amount of trolling, Alia made sure to smile courteously through all those jokes and even indulged in some self-parody like a good old sport. All the while, her focus was only on one thing: her work. And it has paid off. Today, despite all the names she was called and all the ways she was underestimated, she is one of the most successful actors in the country. With three films in the 100-crore club, she has proven to be more bankable than any of her contemporaries, and she continues to grow exponentially.

Right from signing her first-ever Telugu film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and a star cast bejewelled with the likes of Ram Charan, NT Rama Rao Jr, and Ajay Devgn, to bagging her first Hollywood project, she has checked quite a few boxes in her list. Acting career aside, she is also heading her venture, Ed-a-Mamma, an environmentally-conscious apparel brand for kids while running her own production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions. All this, with the same jovial attitude we have been seeing her carry right from her debut.

Alia is the perfect example of how to block out any external noise, carry on with your work, and let it speak for itself, and she deserves credit for that!