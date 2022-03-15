On Her Birthday, Here’s How Alia Bhatt Had the Last Laugh on Her Trolls
As Alia Bhatt turns 29, here’s how she gave a befitting reply to her trolls, without ever telling them a word.
“Who is the President of India?” asked Karan Johar in Koffee Quiz to Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan.
“Prithviraj Chauhan!” exclaimed Alia while using her buzzer to answer the question.
This one blunder was all it took for Alia’s reputation to plummet in the minds of the Indian audience, many of whom began incessantly trolling the actor for a mistake that wasn’t even that big of a deal. Reporters pulled her leg from time to time by asking her the most absurd GK questions, memes about her “stupidity” went viral on social media, and the fact that she was a “star-kid” didn't help her case either.
While it is not easy to be subjected to this amount of trolling, Alia made sure to smile courteously through all those jokes and even indulged in some self-parody like a good old sport. All the while, her focus was only on one thing: her work. And it has paid off. Today, despite all the names she was called and all the ways she was underestimated, she is one of the most successful actors in the country. With three films in the 100-crore club, she has proven to be more bankable than any of her contemporaries, and she continues to grow exponentially.
Right from signing her first-ever Telugu film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and a star cast bejewelled with the likes of Ram Charan, NT Rama Rao Jr, and Ajay Devgn, to bagging her first Hollywood project, she has checked quite a few boxes in her list. Acting career aside, she is also heading her venture, Ed-a-Mamma, an environmentally-conscious apparel brand for kids while running her own production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions. All this, with the same jovial attitude we have been seeing her carry right from her debut.
Alia is the perfect example of how to block out any external noise, carry on with your work, and let it speak for itself, and she deserves credit for that!
