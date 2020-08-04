15-Foot-Long Creature Washed Up On Beach Leaves Netizens Guessing
The unidentified creature had four flippers and was furry.
There is no bigger mystery than the ocean. It's massive, it's deep and, despite all the progress humans have made, it's still quite unexplored. Naturally, it's full of surprises and time and again, it reminds us of that.
Recently, a 15-foot-long creature was found washed up on the shore of the Ainsdale Beach in England. It had 4 flippers and bore no resemblance to any similar looking creature known to humans.
The Ainsdale page on Facebook posted the photos with the caption, "Can anyone guess what this is on Ainsdale Beach.Elephant?Whale?Monster Bizarrley it has/had 4 flippers. Most odd. Was approx 15ft long."
Take a look:
The photos have gone viral ever since and piqued the interest of many netizens, with everyone trying to guess what the creature might be.
One user wrote, "A woolly mammoth? *yes I’m aware they’re extinct but honestly what it looks like to me!"
Another asked if it was a "Walrus ?!"
Some users wondered if it's cattle: "it looks like a cow, could it be one that has wondered off from the grazing grounds ??"
The Sun reported that according to Stephen Ayliffe, Senior Advisor at Natural England it is considered to be a species of whale. They said, "We can confirm that an animal in a poorly decomposed state has washed up on Ainsdale beach, and whilst the identification of the animal is unconfirmed, it appears to be a species of whale."
Well, the mystery remains unsolved but as of now, the creature is being called "Ainsdale Anomaly."
(With inputs from The Sun)
