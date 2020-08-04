15-Foot-Long Creature Washed Up On Beach Leaves Netizens Guessing

The photos have gone viral ever since and piqued the interest of many netizens, with everyone trying to guess what the creature might be.

One user wrote, "A woolly mammoth? *yes I’m aware they’re extinct but honestly what it looks like to me!"

Another asked if it was a "Walrus ?!"

Some users wondered if it's cattle: "it looks like a cow, could it be one that has wondered off from the grazing grounds ??"

The Sun reported that according to Stephen Ayliffe, Senior Advisor at Natural England it is considered to be a species of whale. They said, "We can confirm that an animal in a poorly decomposed state has washed up on Ainsdale beach, and whilst the identification of the animal is unconfirmed, it appears to be a species of whale."