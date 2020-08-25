Activist Fights For Inclusion of Sanitary Pads in Flood Relief Kit
Mayuri Bhattacharjee has started a Change.org petition aimed at including sanitary pads in the flood relief kit.
According to the daily flood report published by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on 21 August, over 56.9 lakh people in 30 districts have been affected by the ongoing floods in Assam. With over 600 relief camps set up across the state and the National Disaster Response Force being deployed at eight locations, relief measures are ongoing but they're missing a crucial necessity - sanitary pads for those who menstruate. Unfortunately, sanitary pads do not qualify as a basic disaster relief item.
However, activist Mayuri Bhattacharjee is aiming to change that with her Change.org petition.
Explaining the plight of menstruating individuals during floods, Bhattacharjee says,
"I am speaking on behalf of lakhs of girls and women in Assam who are caught in floods every year. When the flood waters arrive, there is no time to grab even a clean piece of cloth. And, quite often, in relief camps, these girls and women can't even find proper pads or even proper clean toilets."Mayuri Bhattacharjee
Bhattacharjee, who hails from Tezpur, is urging the state minister, Hemanta Biswa Sarma, to include sanitary pads in the list of items essential during a disaster. She has constantly been emailing the minister. Having received no response yet, Bhattacharjee has started an online Change.org petition to garner support for the movement.
"Periods do not stop due to floods, but the indignity and suffering can. How much longer do we have to wait till pads are included in the list of relief items?" says Bhattacharjee.
You can sign the petition here.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.