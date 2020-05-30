Whether it’s Sonu Sood or regular people putting their lives at stake in this battle against coronavirus, it’s always heartwarming to see such acts of kindness and generosity. As this country tries to cope with of its worst health crisis ever, we’re seeing people across the country come together and contribute in their own unique way.Recently, a Twitter user posted a video of his 99-year-old aunt preparing food packets for Mumbai’s migrant workers. The caption reads, “My 99 year old phuppi prepares food packets for migrant workers in Bombay.”Take a look:Twitter was extremely touched by this visual.One user said that the video made them “tear up.”Delhi Farmer Buys Flight Tickets to Send Migrant Workers HomeAnother wrote, “You are in Karachi and she is in Bombay. Amazing to see how the two countries are tied together. Wish we all could visit each other easily too ! Would love to take my Dad back to the place he spent his childhood.”It’s inspiring to watch such an elderly woman recognise and step up to the need of the hour. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, India’s migrant workers have found themselves in a horrible situation. They’re out of jobs, stranded and struggling. Here’s hoping such acts of kindness can make the migrant workers’ situation better, even in the littlest ways!Cheers! 103-Yr-Old Grandmother Fights COVID, Celebrates With Beer We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.