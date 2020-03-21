98-Year-Old Literacy Granny Pens a Letter for People in Quarantine
In times like these, when the world has practically come to a halt because of the coronavirus outbreak, every little ray of sunshine counts. COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is particularly dangerous for the elderly.
Across the country, several people have been put under quarantine so as to break the chain of coronavirus and keep the situation from getting worse.
In light of this, 98-year-old Karthyayini Amma, also known as Literacy Granny, decided to do her bit by writing a letter thanking those who’ve taken necessary action and are in self-isolation to protect the lives of others. Amma resides in Alappuzha, Kerala.
In her letter, Amma wrote,
“Dear children, you have come from far off countries for different purposes. Now you are sitting inside a room for days without interacting with a soul, just to protect people like me and my children. Your love makes me tear up… We will all face this coronavirus together. Thank you once again my children.”Karthyayini Amma
Fondly referred to as ‘Literacy Granny’, Karthyayini Amma became popular a couple of years ago when she decided to educate herself by enrolling in Kerala’s state literacy mission programme. Her aim was to go back and complete her education by clearing her class X exams. A feat she eventually did achieve. In 2019 she topped the exams in Malayalam with 98% marks. Her neighbour Sathi told The News Minute that Karthyayini Amma has regularly been reading the newspapers and is up to date on all happenings surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic.
