COVID-19: This 98-Year-Old Woman Stitches Masks For The Needy
While the coronavirus pandemic has brought most of our lives to a sudden halt, it has also brought forth a new kind of kindness that we had almost forgotten. People around the world feel a sense of responsibility towards their community, and similar is the case with Gurdev Kaur, a 98-year-old woman who is stitching masks for the needy in Punjab. The inspirational woman has been making rounds on twitter for her heart-warming dedication to public service.
According to a report on NDTV, the 98-year-old warrior starts her days with a prayer, then sits on her sewing machine for hours, making masks for the needy. Gurudev Kaur is from Punjab’s Moga. She isn’t ready to let her poor vision stop her from helping those in need.
Recently Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh praised Gurdev Kaur on Twitter wrote, “The strongest Corona Warrior of Punjab is 98-year-old Gurdev Kaur from Moga who with her family is stitching masks for Punjab. Such selfless dedication of Punjabis is proof of how strong we are & that we will overcome any challenge which comes our way.”
The Punjab government had made wearing face masks mandatory to control the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has infected over 200 people in Punjab. Now, the rest of the community is trying to help Gurdev Kaur is her noble endeavours. Her grand-daughter explained that several vegetable sellers in their locality would not wear masks, and when they inquired why, they explained that they couldn’t afford it. Hence, Gurdev Kaur decided to help them.
It is such COVID-19 heroes we must take inspiration from, and do the best we can in terms of helping our community fight this long fight.
With inputs from NDTV
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)