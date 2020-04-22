COVID-19: This 98-Year-Old Woman Stitches Masks For The Needy

According to a report on NDTV, the 98-year-old warrior starts her days with a prayer, then sits on her sewing machine for hours, making masks for the needy. Gurudev Kaur is from Punjab’s Moga. She isn’t ready to let her poor vision stop her from helping those in need.

Recently Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh praised Gurdev Kaur on Twitter wrote, “The strongest Corona Warrior of Punjab is 98-year-old Gurdev Kaur from Moga who with her family is stitching masks for Punjab. Such selfless dedication of Punjabis is proof of how strong we are & that we will overcome any challenge which comes our way.”