The last three months have tested the spirit of mankind, not just in India but the rest of the world as well. In India, we're not just trying to control a pandemic but we're also trying to deal with other crisis situations like the one concerning migrant workers who have been the worst-affected by COVID-19. However, in these dark times, we've had some heroes shine and light up others' lives - one such hero being an 80-year-old coolie in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.Mujibullah might be 80 years old but for him, age is purely a number. News agency ANI reported that Mujibullah has been serving out migrant workers for free at the Lucknow railway station. He has been working tirelessly for days now.He spends about 8-10 hours a day working for free and is capable of lifting up to 50 kgs on his head.In an interview, he explained to ANI how he helps migrant workers carry their luggage to the bus stand outside the railway station. He also says that all he wants is for all the passengers to go home, take precaution, stay safe from corona and be happy.When asked what motivates him, Mujibullah explained that a person's duty is the most important. He also explained that he is not worried about money at the moment. He is hopeful that he will have plenty of opportunities to earn money later and that right now, it's his duty to serve.Mujibullah's spirit is a rare one. In him, the world has found an unexpected COVID warrior who should not be forgotten for his contribution.(With inputs from ANI)