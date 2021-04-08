Don't Mind Me, Just Shopping: 6 Ft Lizard Spotted In Thailand Shop
The giant monitor lizard was spotted in a 7-Eleven store.
Shoppers in Thailand's 7-Eleven store in Nakhon Pathom were in for a scary surprise as they went about their normal day. In a rare sighting, a giant monitor lizard was found in the supermarket that managed to put everyone in shock.
The video has been uploaded by journalist Andrew Mac Gregor on Twitter with the caption, "OMFG". In the video, the monitor lizard, as they are called, can be seen climbing up the shelves in search of food, and finally sitting at the very top while the customers spiral into fits of panic.
Reportedly, the monitor lizard was in the store for more than an hour before the police and rescue teams arrived and ushered the reptile away.
After they got it out of the store, it disappeared into the woods without finding any food.
Monitor lizards are believed to be mildly dangerous, especially when they are angry. They are even venomous, which is why none of the store employees tried to get rid of it on their own. Since the incident was taken care of without any customer or employee being harmed, people on social media (including us) decided to have a few laughs about the whole incident.
