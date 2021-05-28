5 Reasons Why ‘The Family Man’ Is The Best Indian Espionage Series

Coming June 4th, The Family Man’s new season will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and naturally, we’re all excited. Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the series will see the return of Srikant Tiwari (played by Manoj Bajpayee) as he takes on a new opponent, Raji (Samantha Akkineni). We’ve been waiting for the second season to drop for a while now, and now that we’re so close to the premiere date, this is as good a time as any to recall why The Family Man is clearly the best espionage series in India.

Here are our arguments to support that claim.

#1 Spies are People too!

Unlike many Indian spy shows or movies, where the leads are terribly exaggerated to portray larger-than-life action heroes, The Family Man keeps its lead grounded in reality. Just because you’re a covert agent, does not mean you don’t have ‘common man’ problems like that of money, family, traffic, etc. The man keeps running from pillar to post to secure a home loan. Srikant Tiwari is exactly how we would imagine a real spy to be – dealing with problems of national as well as personal interest.