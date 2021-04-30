5 Reasons to Stream LOL - Hasse Toh Phasse NOW

Let’s agree on one thing. Times are grim and we could all do with a few laughs.

Unless you are a contestant on LOL – Hasse Toh Phasse, in which case, laughing means losing out on 25 lakhs.

What?

That’s right. Ten of India’s most popular comedy entertainers battle it out to make their co-contestants laugh – with one caveat: They cannot be caught laughing, or even smiling, themselves. In short: hasse toh phasse!