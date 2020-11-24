Not Marriage, This Mom Funds Her Daughter's Travel Instead

At the age of 4, Khwaish has already visited 6 countries and travelled to several destinations across India. From the streets of Dubai to the Eifel Tower in Paris to Kerala's backwaters, Khwaish has seen quite a bit for her age. According to Silky, the learnings that Khwaish gets from travelling to different places is something she can't get elsewhere.

While speaking to Conde Nast Traveller India, Silky mentioned, "She also recognises monuments she has seen. When she watched Stuart Little, she pointed to the Eiffel Tower. She has also picked up languages. Instead of goodbye she says adios."