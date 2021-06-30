20-Yr-Old Techie Fixes Microsoft Security Bug, Gets $30k Bounty

She also revealed that the bug had now been solved. Singh also said that she was feeling "settled in her career" and that her parents were also proud of her accomplishment.

Bug bounty hunting, or looking for bugs in security and tech systems is an up and coming career opportunity for a lot of people interested in tech, and it comes with amazing rewards, just like the one Singh received.

Initially a medical student, Singh quickly changed fields to this one since she realised this is where her interests resided. She also said that it had only been a year since she started bounty hunting.

Talking about her first job experience at MapMyIndia, she says, "While digging through several platforms, I found some vulnerabilities on MapMyIndia. I reached out to them and managed to get hired without even a graduation degree," in a statement to The Times of India.

She emphasises that one need not be a cybersecurity expert or highly-qualified IITian to identify such bugs. She believes that basic knowledge of the internet with certificates in courses of cybersecurity and ethical hacking are enough.



(With inputs from The Times of India).