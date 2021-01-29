10 Tweets That Tell You What Happened At Ghazipur Border
Here’s what went down at the Ghazipur border in Delhi on 28 January night.
A standoff took place through 28 January evening between the police and farmers at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghazipur after the UP government ordered farmers camping there to be removed, and the latter refused to budge.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait declared that he was "ready to face bullets" if needed. The other two key borders -- Tikri and the epicentre of the farmers' protests, Singhu - have also been placed under heavy security. The police have dug up roads using JCB machines.
Here's a compilation of ten tweets to show you what went down at the Ghazipur border from the evening till early morning.
CCTVs Allegedly Fiddled With, Heavy Security Deployed
Power Shutdown at Ghazipur
Farmers From Western UP Join In
Extra Forces Deployed at Ghazipur
Tricolour High Up in the Air As Farmers Protest
Despite the Cold Weather, Farmers Camp on Streets to Make Their Voices Heard
Spirits High, Folk Songs Heard at Ghazipur
More Farmers Join in
Farmers From Haryana Reach Ghazipur in Huge Numbers
