10 Things That Don't Feel Like They Happened in 2020 But They Did

It would be an understatement to say that 2020 has been a rollercoaster year. Right from the very start, it has given us incidents and news that shook us up, and the pandemic was the final nail in the coffin.

From the anti-CAA protests that made headlines almost every day at the beginning of this year to migrant deaths and what not.. 2020 has been a *long* one! On the bright side, it's almost over!

Bizarre and confusing things are happening even as we speak, and needless to say, the whole world just wants to get done with this year and its many problems. So here’s a round-up of some major events that defined 2020..