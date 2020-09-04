Throwback to When Rishi Kapoor Spoke About His Acting Skills

Rishi Kapoor was born on 4 September, 1952. Bribed with chocolate, he made his screen debut at the age of three in Shree 420. His first role was as a young Raj Kapoor in Mera Naam Joker, which earned him the National Award for Best Child Artist. Years later, Rishi Kapoor had recalled how he started to practice his autograph even before he went and shot for the film.

He landed his first lead role in Bobby opposite Dimple Kapadia, and bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. In his own words, this made him a "brat".