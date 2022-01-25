ADVERTISEMENT

Republic Day Special: Saqib Saleem Recites a Moving Poem on India and Patriotism

Watch Saqib Salim recite this poem written by Abhinav Nagar.

Published
1 min read

More than 1000 years old, India has been home to a lot of constituencies and cultures, becoming an important part in shaping what the world is today. Now, as its own secularity is under threat, there is still hope. Despite all the politics, communal hate, and crime, the country's principles and the belief the people have in its flag will emerge victorious in the face of all adversities.

Watch "Main Hindustan Hoon," a poem on India recited by Saqib Saleem, and written by Abhinav Nagar.

Credits:

Poetry by Abhinav Nagar

Performed by Saqib Saleem

Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan

