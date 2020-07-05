When Ranveer Singh Reminded Us of That “Loud for No Reason” Friend

It’s no secret that Ranveer Singh’s bizarre sartorial choices and weird antics are treasure trove for memes. Almost every time the actor makes a public appearance, Twitter erupts with his pictures and videos. But let’s give credit where it’s due - can anybody commit such fashion crimes with such ease? Nope.

From his loud laughter to his PDA with wife Deepika Padukone, from singing a song in the middle of a press conference for no damn reason to dancing on a busy street promoting a co-actor’s film, Ranveer has time and again done crazy stuff to grab eyeballs and entertained us. One look at his Instagram account and you’ll know exactly what we are talking about. On the actor’s 35th birthday, let’s take a look at all the times Ranveer Singh did whatever it takes to get our attention. Admit it, there’s never a dull moment with the actor in the frame.