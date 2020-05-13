Everyday Conversations With Desi Parents (Feat. PM Narendra Modi)
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation (once again) on 12 May and while most of us expected to get updates on lockdown 4.0, that wasn't the agenda at all. It was basically a 30-minute long speech that could have easily been a tweet saying - Atmanirbhar Bano, Bharat (be self-dependent, India).
If you carefully listen to the Prime Minister's address again - consider it a dare - you’ll realise that a lot of things that he said in his sermon is the kind of stuff we desis hear at home every single day. Don't get it? Watch this video and you'll know exactly what I'm talking about.
We'll get through this!
