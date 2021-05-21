'Koun Lootkar Jaayega': A Powerful Track on India's Democracy

Chinmayi and Joell are back with their amazing new track 'Koun Lootkar Jaayega,' that talks about how the country is suffering right now. Pyres and funeral homes are laden with the bodies of loved ones, and events like Kumbh have become the super spreaders of the pandemic as ignorance and apathy thrive in our midst. When the wheels of time will change, and when it is the moment to take a call, India will choose better.

Sung and composed by Chinmayi and Joell

Written by Chinmayi

Music produced by Joell

Flute by Shriram Sampath

Mixed and mastered by Ninad Lad

Video edited by Mondip Kalita