From Dadi's Rasoi: 77-Year-Old Dadi's Raw Mango Pickle Recipe
Internet's favourite dadi, Gujjuben, shares an easy-to-make raw mango pickle.
In this video, internet's favourite Dadi Urmila Jamnadas Asher aka Gujjuben shares an easy-to-make recipe of tangy and spicy raw mango pickle (keri ka achaar) that's sure to complete your meals and make them more flavoursome.
Ingredients
1kg raw mango
1kg red chilli powder
500gms crushed split mustard seeds/rai kuriya
250gms crushed fenugreek seeds/methi kuriya
1tbsp asafoetida/hing
1 tbsp turmeric powder/haldi
1tsp salt
500ml mustard oil/sarson ka tel
Instructions
Cut raw mangoes into quarters and then into smaller pieces, put into a large bowl.
Add the masala, made of crushed mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, asafoetida, turmeric powder and salt, to the bowl and coat well.
Add 500ml mustard oil to the bowl and mix well.
Transfer into an airtight container and refrigerate.
