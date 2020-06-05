Dia Mirza dons many hats with ease but the role she plays with most gusto is that of an eco champion. The actor has become the voice of environmental and wildlife conservation in the country and a torchbearer for all causes related to nature. Sustainable living is her mantra and she advocates making green and environment-friendly choices on a daily basis.The COVID-19 lockdown in India is healing the planet in ways we had never imagined. Air pollution levels have fallen drastically, the lowest in two decades. While humans were locked at home, nature reclaimed itself- we witnessed flamingoes flocking in thousands in Navi Mumbai, images of crystal clear Ganga flooded our social media timeline, the air was so clean people could spot Himalayan mountains from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh - all this made us realise how our actions impact the planet.Now as we transition back to our old lives, let this video remind us that our old “normal” is the problem.Poetry: Abhinav NagarEditor: Veeru Krishan MohanProducer: Divya TalwarOn Dia Mirza’s Birthday, A Peek Into Her Eco-Friendly Home