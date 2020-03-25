Bored During Coronavirus Lockdown? Let Some Humour Help You

The world has been trying hard to beat the nasty coronavirus. One thing that’s clear, is that social distancing is the need of the hour and only two things can stop it from spreading- isolating ourselves and washing our hands (for at least 20 seconds).

While most of us have been quietly staying at home for a while now, the rest don’t have a choice anymore, after PM Modi ordered a nationwide lockdown of 21 days on Wednesday, 24 March.



Initially, it didn’t seem like a bad idea- staying at home, working from home in your PJs, watching as much Netflix you want, sleeping for however long you wished - it would have been anyone’s dream in January 2020. But now, when we have no choice but to live like this - for nobody knows how long- we just don’t know how to keep ourselves occupied.

If you’re finding it just as hard to cope with the boredom of isolation, just know that you’re not alone (pun intended). Imagine, I was so bored, I made a video on all the crazy things boredom is making me do. Watch and relate.