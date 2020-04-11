This Lockdown Playlist Perfectly Describes Your Life Right Now

The lockdown life is tough, but hey, better days will be here soon. So, even though there’s nothing even remotely funny about the global pandemic, let’s turn to humour to cope with these dark times. We tweaked the lyrics of some iconic Bollywood songs to create the perfect quarantine playlist just for you - yes, there’s a song for every situation in here.

If you, like us, spend half the day juggling between laundry and house cleaning and the other half in the kitchen cooking and cleaning dirty utensils, we bet you’ll relate to this video.

Talent/Singer: Abhilash Thapliyal

Editor: Ashish Maccune