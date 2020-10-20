Chetan Bhagat Gets Savage While Responding to Mean Tweets
We got Chetan Bhagat to respond to some very mean tweets about him and his work.
Chetan Bhagat's origin story is one that's truly Indian at heart. He followed the typical IIT-IIM route and got a job that most Indian parents would approve of but then he gave everything up to choose a career that's barely even a career: writing books!
From Five Point Someone all the way back in 2004 to his latest and ninth novel One Arranged Murder, Chetan Bhagat's popularity has grown, but so has the endless trolling that plagues every corner of the internet today.
So, ahead of the release of his latest books, we got Chetan Bhagat to put on his savage hat and respond to some mean tweets about him and his writing.
Editor: Ashish Maccune
