Missing Talk Shows? Watch Virat and Anushka's Fun Insta Quiz

If you're someone who has been missing talks shows on TV, and you're a Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma fan, then they have something special lined up for you.

In the video where the couple play a fun quiz, Anushka asks Virat the name of the first Hindi feature film made in India. After some thought, Virat Kohli acknowledges that he doesn’t know but makes a wild guess and says Mera Aangan, leaving his wife in splits. The correct answer is Raja Harishchandra (1913). He gets the next question right - two films based on cricket.

Anushka’s answers to questions on cricket are equally hilarious. When Virat Kohli asks her to name the three basic rules of cricket, she says "don’t get out" and "don’t quit the game".