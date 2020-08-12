Missing Talk Shows? Watch Virat and Anushka's Fun Insta Quiz
Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli took part in a fun Instagram quiz. Watch it here.
If you're someone who has been missing talks shows on TV, and you're a Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma fan, then they have something special lined up for you.
In the video where the couple play a fun quiz, Anushka asks Virat the name of the first Hindi feature film made in India. After some thought, Virat Kohli acknowledges that he doesn’t know but makes a wild guess and says Mera Aangan, leaving his wife in splits. The correct answer is Raja Harishchandra (1913). He gets the next question right - two films based on cricket.
Anushka’s answers to questions on cricket are equally hilarious. When Virat Kohli asks her to name the three basic rules of cricket, she says "don’t get out" and "don’t quit the game".
The two burst out laughing and Virat tells his wife that the first is not a rule, that’s a wish.
Anushka reveals she is fooling around and actually knows the rules pretty well. She says that in power play, only two players are allowed outside the circle. The second rule is that one can’t bowl outside the crease and the third being the difference between a sixer and four runs with regard to where the ball falls at the boundary.
Anushka shows off her knowledge in cricket by getting the next one right as well - 'Who holds the record of the highest number of ODI runs in women’s cricket?' Jhulan Goswami comes her reply. This is pertinent as Anushka is rumoured to be playing Goswami in a biopic.
Watch the video to find out more.
