This Song Encapsulates All That 2020 Has Been About...

"Once an early morning in November came a virus in the air

Killed so many people, made a billion despair

In a city called Wuhan, where accidents were rare

The plague like a silent killer, crept right through the air

Then came May and George was killed with that knee

On his neck...

Diving us by colour, these demons in our heads

Cities burning, people hurting, I wonder where it ends

I doubt it till we stop this hating

I doubt it till we're dead

So think, aren't you glad that you're still here?

Think.

There's death still hanging in the air

Think.

The real fight is up ahead

These demons we're still fighting in our heads

Think.

We just need to win this war

An enemy unseen who won't stop till we're no more

Everybody needs a friend!

Everybody still needs a friend.

The papers said that we may die from the virus so rare

Race, hate and colour...the virus in our heads

Then came the politicians like the vulture...they did dare

Hover about the dead, to make a quick mpoint everywhere.

They ain't gonna help these people, all they have is you

Give them hope to live for and they will bless you too.

So people can't you see this child crying in pain?

She's crying...she wants to see daddy once again.

Look! Can't you see the angels crying in pain?

They're crying...didn't you see the rain fall again?

Stop the crazy madness.

Cause everybody needs a friend!"