This Song Encapsulates All That 2020 Has Been About...
Here's a song that talks about all that 2020 has been about.
Song Credit: Farhad K Wadia & FunkTub
2020 will be remembered for generations to come as the year the world literally stopped because of two major catastrophes, first Covid19 pandemic that has brought our way of modern life to a complete halt by raining economic destruction and death across the world, reminding mankind that we have no control over this invisible virus.
The second event that stunned us was the terrible murder of George Floyd and the ensuing protests and violence that tore through US and spread to European cities. This ended up dividing our communities by stoking the evil fires of race, hate & colour and further polarised us.
"Once an early morning in November came a virus in the air
Killed so many people, made a billion despair
In a city called Wuhan, where accidents were rare
The plague like a silent killer, crept right through the air
Then came May and George was killed with that knee
On his neck...
Diving us by colour, these demons in our heads
Cities burning, people hurting, I wonder where it ends
I doubt it till we stop this hating
I doubt it till we're dead
So think, aren't you glad that you're still here?
Think.
There's death still hanging in the air
Think.
The real fight is up ahead
These demons we're still fighting in our heads
Think.
We just need to win this war
An enemy unseen who won't stop till we're no more
Everybody needs a friend!
Everybody still needs a friend.
The papers said that we may die from the virus so rare
Race, hate and colour...the virus in our heads
Then came the politicians like the vulture...they did dare
Hover about the dead, to make a quick mpoint everywhere.
They ain't gonna help these people, all they have is you
Give them hope to live for and they will bless you too.
So people can't you see this child crying in pain?
She's crying...she wants to see daddy once again.
Look! Can't you see the angels crying in pain?
They're crying...didn't you see the rain fall again?
Stop the crazy madness.
Cause everybody needs a friend!"
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
