We Reimagined Brands With New Isolation-Themed Taglines
As India begins its 21-day lockdown to fight the spread of COVID-19, we reimagined popular brands and how they’d probably change their taglines to keep up with the times.
One Idea Can Save Your Life
Only One Way To Ensure That Life’s Good Forever
These Days It’s All About the Soaps
Daro Mat, Par Ghar Pe Raho
Just Don’t
True Companion in These Dark Times
Big Mood
Stay In, Stay Safe
The Struggle Is Real
Never Before Realised The Value of Phone Calls
