We Reimagined Brands With New Isolation-Themed Taglines
Divya Talwar
What Do You Meme

As India begins its 21-day lockdown to fight the spread of COVID-19, we reimagined popular brands and how they’d probably change their taglines to keep up with the times.

One Idea Can Save Your Life

Only One Way To Ensure That Life’s Good Forever

These Days It’s All About the Soaps

Daro Mat, Par Ghar Pe Raho

Just Don’t

True Companion in These Dark Times

Big Mood

Stay In, Stay Safe

The Struggle Is Real

Never Before Realised The Value of Phone Calls

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

