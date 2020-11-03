Poonam Sapra AKA 'Mother With Sign’ Is Every Desi Mom Ever

Move over Instagram's famous 'Dude With Sign', we have our own desi mom version and she's WAY cooler. Poonam Sapra, the face and star of Instagram account 'Mother With Sign' is a real-life mommy to comedian Pranav Sapra and together they're spreading all kinds of joy on the platform with their signboards.

The Instagram account @motherwithsign features Poonam posing with a signboad in her hand and an expression that's both adorable and amusing! Poonam is sometimes funny, other times witty and most times downright savage. In short, she's every desi mom ever.

Check it out!