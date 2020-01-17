We Turned ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Trailer Dialogues Into Memes
The trailer of the much-awaited Imtiaz Ali film Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, has finally dropped. Just like the first installment, this one too shows two love stories - one between Kartik and Sara, set in 2020, and the other set in 1990, between Kartik and newcomer Arushi Sharma. There’s literally nothing new about the trailer, it looks like the same old kahaani with naye kirdaar.
Since the trailer was no fun, we decided to have some fun with the dialogues.
Seriously... You’re Google, Remember? Figure It Out.
Leave Me Alone, Will You?
Ya I Know I Gotta Wake up but I Also Gotta Sleep!
Food Was, Is and Will Always Be Bae
Buffering, Buffering, Buffering... Who’s Got Patience for That?
Is It the Time to Discuss All the World’s Problems? I Don’t Think So.
