Kaafi Real: Arnab’s Arrest Has Exposed Right-Wing Hypocrisy

The arrest of Goswami drew sharp criticism and condemnation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

Aroop Mishra
Published
What Do You Meme
1 min read
Right winger protest against arrest of Arnab Goswami.
i

On Wednesday, 4 November, Maharashtra police arrested Republic Media Network’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami from his residence. Goswami was arrested in connection with an abetment to suicide case filed against him and two others in 2018.

The arrest of Goswami drew sharp criticism and condemnation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

Right winger protest against arrest of Arnab Goswami
Right winger protest against arrest of Arnab Goswami
(Image: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

BJP leaders like Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the Maharashtra government and called the act “suppression of freedom of press.”

Also Read
Arnab Arrested: Late Anvay Naik’s Wife Thanks Maharashtra Police
Arnab Arrested: Late Anvay Naik’s Wife Thanks Maharashtra Police
However, this incident has exposed the hypocrisy of several right-leaning people in the country.

Earlier today, many came on the streets and protested against the arrest of Goswami, calling it a blatant use of state power against Republic TV.

But when journalists like Prashant Kanojia and activists like Umar Khalid, Dr Kafeel Khan were hounded by the state machinery, the right-wing group refused to speak up against the harassment and called it law.

Also Read
BJP Leaders Slam Arnab’s Arrest; Maha Govt Says ‘Nobody Above Law’
BJP Leaders Slam Arnab’s Arrest; Maha Govt Says ‘Nobody Above Law’

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!