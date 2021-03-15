All Eyes ‘Right’, CM Kejriwal? AAP’s ‘Desh-Bhakti’ is Kaafi Real
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, torch-bearer of Ayodhya tourism, bringer of the ‘Desh-Bhakti bill’ and seemingly ardent Ram Rajya enthusiast was a different person before he started moving Right.
Once a social activist and potential revolutionary, Kejriwal had, post his 2013 Assembly win, thanked ‘Bhagwan, Allah and God” all at once.
But 2021’s Kejriwal has different priorities, and hence, only one question remains to be asked of him:
All eyes ‘right’, CM Kejriwal?
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented Delhi’s first paperless budget in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, 9 March, referring to it as the ‘Deshbhakti’ Budget (Patriotic Budget).
True to its name, the Delhi budget has set aside Rs 45 crore to install national flags in 500 places.
The celebrations will also begin on 12 March, 75 weeks before 15 August.
Kejriwal, on Sunday, also declared that his government has decided to take senior citizens to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's darshan and they will bear all expenses for the same.
