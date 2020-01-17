Here Are 10 Honest Ways to #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords
#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords, can you?
#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords, can you?(Photo: The Quint)

Recently, the hashtag #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords took over Twitter as people came up with some of the most honest ways to seduce someone. While some tickled our funny bone, others made us stop in awe of how relatable they were. So here’s our take on the trend. Some simple, honest and funny ways to seduce someone in just four words.

1. ‘Sukha Puri’ Is Pretty Much the Desert of the Pani Puri World

(Photo: The Quint)

2. Wifi Password Is the Only Proof of True Friendship

(Photo: The Quint)

3. And We Can Figure the Rest out Later

(Photo: The Quint)

4. Baburao Would Be Proud

(Photo: The Quint)

5. The Ultimate Sacrifice

(Photo: The Quint)

6. Will All The Introverts Please Stand Up

(Photo: The Quint)

7. You Win Some, You Lose Some

(Photo: The Quint)

8. And Call It a Date Night

(Photo: The Quint)

9. the Beginning of All the Best Stories

(Photo: The Quint)

10. Who Can Say No To That?

(Photo: The Quint)

