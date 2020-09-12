Man Gives Minister Haircut, Gets Rs 60k To Set up Salon: Report

During the function, the minister called Rohidas on stage and asked him to give a hair cut and shave.

Rohidas, wearing a mask, reportedly did a fantastic job for which Vijay Shah paid him Rs 60,000.

"These people are facing innumerable problems because of the COVID-19 restrictions and have been unemployed for the past few months. I got my hair cut on the spot to give confidence to people that it is safe if precautions are taken," the minister PTI.

The money was paid from the minister's discretionary fund, he said.

He also said that the government would provide loans to youngsters who want to start their own small businesses. They will only have to repay the principal amount while the state government will pay the interest, the minister added.

(With inputs from PTI)