Man Gives Minister Haircut, Gets Rs 60k To Set up Salon: Report
The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh
A young man who had asked for help to set up a barber's shop in Madhya Pradesh was asked by a minister to demonstrate his skill on the dias during a function, as per a report by PTI.
Very pleased with the job he did, forest minister Vijay Shah paid the man Rs 60,000 on the spot.
The incident took place at Gulaimal in Khandwa district recently. Rohidas, a local resident, had asked the minister for financial help to start a salon.
During the function, the minister called Rohidas on stage and asked him to give a hair cut and shave.
Rohidas, wearing a mask, reportedly did a fantastic job for which Vijay Shah paid him Rs 60,000.
"These people are facing innumerable problems because of the COVID-19 restrictions and have been unemployed for the past few months. I got my hair cut on the spot to give confidence to people that it is safe if precautions are taken," the minister PTI.
The money was paid from the minister's discretionary fund, he said.
He also said that the government would provide loans to youngsters who want to start their own small businesses. They will only have to repay the principal amount while the state government will pay the interest, the minister added.
(With inputs from PTI)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.