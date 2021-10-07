Kaafi Real: India's Own Way of Dealing With Protests
India seems to have stumbled upon its own way of dealing with dissent and protests.
Perhaps in yet another attempt at self-reliance, India seems to have stumbled upon its own way of dealing with protests. And what is it, you ask?
In a horrific development, at least eight people, including farmers, died after unrest erupted in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, amid protests against farm laws. The farmers died after being allegedly run over by the car of Ashish Misra, son of Union Minister Ajay Misra.
