8 Unexpected Things I’ve Been Missing as an Introvert in Lockdown

Almost two weeks ago, way before PM Narendra Modi announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown, when I first started taking social distancing seriously, I was lowkey excited. I vaguely knew that, at some point, I would like to step out for fresh air. But as a self-proclaimed introvert, I knew staying indoors wouldn’t be too hard for me. I could work from home in my pyjamas all day long, endlessly sip on chai, read in my free time, possibly even catch a power nap in the middle of the day... The possibilities of staying indoors seemed endless.

Anyway, cut to 10 days later, I’ve found myself seriously disillusioned. Turns out that as an ‘introvert’, I am actually not all that good at staying indoors. A truth I realised only recently when I found myself uncharacteristically missing the following things: