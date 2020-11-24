My Thoughts After Watching Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawaani Trailer

First up, what's with the name? Why is Bollywood stuck in the early 2000s when it comes to titling films? There's only one OG title of the 'Ki Jawaani' family and that is...Sheila Ki Jawaani.

So if you're trying to ring a bell with the name, you have set yourself up for a huge embarassment because nothing can come close to Sheila and her 'atmanirbhar' attitude.

So the trailer of Indoo Ki Jawaani starring Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua dropped and we're questioning what the makers were thinking of when they made the trailer.

We don't want to judge the film by it's trailer but...