Some Honest Thoughts About Salman Khan’s Year That Was
Happy birthday to the celebrity who has many talents and acting isn’t one of them.
2020 has been quite an eventful year, none of us ever imagined what it would have in store for us. But one man who made the most of the year was Bollywood’s Bhaijaan, Salman Khan.
With too much time on his hands, he tried all that he could - from becoming the salesman of the year to starting his own YouTube channel. Here’s what we honestly thought about the birthday boy’s year that was.
From Launching Films to Launching Self
2020 was such a terrible year for all (financially and otherwise), that even Salman Khan had to venture into a new territory. Over the years, Bhai has gotten so used to “launching” something/someone, that with films getting suspended and delayed in 2020, he decided to just launch his own personal care brand called ‘Frsh’.
Yes, THAT was Bhai’s big *EID* release this year.
The Most ‘Wanted’ Star Lived the Bigg Boss Life IRL
At least that's what Salman Khan's initial lockdown days looked like with Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha De Sousa, IIulia Vantur, sister Aprita Khan Sharma along with her family and many others living together at the actor’s Panvel house.
Looks like they were given tasks as well - like shooting songs, interviewing each other, farming, etc. We’re pretty sure they made Dalgona coffee and banana bread too, the videos just didn't make it to social media.
Bhaijaan Made His Musical Debut
This year, Salman came out as a singer and dropped three singles - 'Pyar Karona', which was a COVID-19 anthem, 'Bhai Bhai' through which Bhai spread communal harmony, and 'Tere Bina', a sad love song for all the Devdas types out there.
When it comes to his acting, we have enough evidence to know that he can’t act (have you watched Tubelight?), but can he sing?
To be honest, we don’t even want to imagine what the three songs he dropped during the lockdown would sound like without autotune and plugins. But because it’s BHAI, one of the songs managed to cross 68 million views on YouTube.
Feeling sorry for creators who put in so much more thought and creativity into their videos but get no views? We are, too.
Regular Celebrities Travel With Bodyguards, Bhai Travels With an Entire Crew
That’s how he managed to start a YouTube channel and also share content regularly amid lockdown.
He had a heroine, someone to shoot (the songs, what were you thinking?), edit the video and record the music too. With every song he released, we were a tad grateful that we didn’t have a Salman release in 2020. So, let’s just take a moment to be thankful for small mercies?
Salman Beat Us All In The Productivity Race This Year
Not everything he did deserves to get dissed though. After he got back to Mumbai from Panvel, he started an initiative called ‘Being Haangryy’, a food truck that distributed ration kits to the needy in Mumbai.
Though we love the idea and appreciate the gesture, we think he should have stuck with ‘Being Human’, nahi?
Not just that, Salman also launched his fitness brand - 'Being Strong'. All we did was stuff our faces with comfort food..
Can't Recap Bhai's Year Without Talking About His Magnum Opus 'Bigg Boss'
In October 2020, Salman Khan launched Bigg Boss 14.. FOURTEEN!
And with that came extra negativity that the year could have easily done without. On a side note, wonder what would happen if this Bhaijaan were as strict with his khan-daan? We think that should be his agenda for 2021, get his bros to do some real work.
Sorry, we just become nosy at the mention of Bigg Boss.
2020 Might Be Done But Bhai Isn't
2020 is almost over but Bhai's to-do list of ambitious projects is nowhere near the end. In December, he announced his upcoming film Antim with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.
While sharing the teaser on Instagram, Salman wrote, "Antim begins". Which, my friends, literally translates to "the beginning of the end." Hmmm, the pandemic has made Bhai quite philosophical!
Do we have any real expectations from Antim, or from Salman Khan's career? Nope. But it's good that he's keeping busy. It's either his films or his music - we gotta pick one, guys.
