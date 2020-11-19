View Fullscreen
Shah Rukh & Gauri Khan's Delhi home is now up on AirBnB for people to holiday at.

(Photo: The Quint/Aroop Mishra)

Alternate Careers for Bollywood Celebrities Amid COVID

We took some guesses about alternate careers that some Bollywood celebrities would be great at!

Pankhuri Shukla
Published
Hot Take
2 min read

The COVID-19 pandemic forced everyone to take up new hobbies. While normies like yours truly may have picked up an instrument, Bollywood celebrities are a league ahead. Their newfound 'lockdown' hobbies/indulgences actually have the potential to turn into full-fledged careers. So, based on celebrities' social media behavior, we decided to take a few guesses and they're pretty on point..

