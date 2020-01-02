SPOILERS! The Rare Scary Moments From ‘Ghost Stories’: Listed
1. When old woman goes full-cuckoo and starts screaming at Janhvi to check the kitchen for her boy who doesn’t even live in the house, all of this looking like this:
And when she finally agrees and goes out to check...she finds...THE SAME OLD WOMAN THERE.
2. When Sobhita aka the girl-who-touched-the-bird-eggs-and-hence-can’t-have-children starts to display her FULL crazy, feeding dolls and stuff. Mann....*goosebumps*
And when her crazy newphew starts to scratch out the baby he draws in his picture....
Which puts Sobhita in actual physical pain...
AND THEN SHE STARTS TO THINK OF HERSELF AS A FULL BLOWN BIRD AND EATS WORMS
AND FINALLY, becomes...this (in her head)
Dang boo. Who hurt you.
3. When our protagonist sees his first zombie, and stands there in silence so he can trick it into believing he is a zombie too. (Nothing we haven’t seen before but heck)
When King Zombie enters the room and basically realises that there’s human beings there....
Then...eats his own child.
And makes our little boy eat a human hand to prove to him that he’s zombie too. Sheez, this was more a heartbreak than anything else tbh.
4. When Mrunal’s fresh new hubby basically starts talking to nothingness in the middle of their Suhag-Raat and demands that Mrunal say “Good Night” to his Granny.
When her family basically kills her for mistreating Granny and she watches them as she passes away:
And she meets all the other people who’ve died there before her. Yikes, woops!
Yep, you guessed it. Writing this was legitimate hard work because there’s hardly anything scary about the four short-films, and this comes from a person who literally CAN’T deal with horror. Props for the direction, etc, but when it comes to that spine-chilling horror we’ve been waiting for...it isn’t here yet. Until next time, spook-hungry friends.
