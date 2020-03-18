Why My House Under Quarantine Feels a Lot Like Bigg Boss Ka Ghar

...what’s scarier is the idea of being locked up in a house with *only* your family for company.

I’m pretty sure the last time we did this, I was a toddler still spilling Cerelac all over my shirt.

Across the world, this COVID-19 scare has made people recognise the loopholes in their governance. But in my house, we’re having a very different, possibly scarring experience. With every passing day of our responsible decision to home quarantine ourselves, we’re realising that truth is, in fact, stranger than fiction. Or reality shows, in this case.

There’s chaos, there’s loud music, there are fights... in short, we’re suddenly living the Bigg Boss life, minus all the fame and $$$.

Once upon a time, this is what a fam gathering at my place would look like..