Why My House Under Quarantine Feels a Lot Like Bigg Boss Ka Ghar
The coronavirus outbreak means that many of us have been forced to home quarantine.
While having to stay alone with your thoughts is quite scary in itself...
...what’s scarier is the idea of being locked up in a house with *only* your family for company.
I’m pretty sure the last time we did this, I was a toddler still spilling Cerelac all over my shirt.
Across the world, this COVID-19 scare has made people recognise the loopholes in their governance. But in my house, we’re having a very different, possibly scarring experience. With every passing day of our responsible decision to home quarantine ourselves, we’re realising that truth is, in fact, stranger than fiction. Or reality shows, in this case.
There’s chaos, there’s loud music, there are fights... in short, we’re suddenly living the Bigg Boss life, minus all the fame and $$$.
Once upon a time, this is what a fam gathering at my place would look like..
But now things have changed.
I Accidentally Spilled Some Sanitizer and...
..the next thing I know, we’re all screaming at each other.
To be fair, it’s day 5 of quarantine. We’ve all had *more* than enough time to scrutinise each other’s behaviour. Every little thing at this point is a trigger and I have never before experienced so much empathy for Bigg Boss participants.
God forbid we actually run out of sanitizer.
We’re Stocking Up
Remember all the times Bigg Boss participants complained about that one person whose appetite would force everyone else to starve? Yep, yep, yep. I see that now.
We’ve stocked up on basic food, some non-perishable stuff and other supplies but how is that of any use if we’re all sauntering into the kitchen out of boredom every THIRTY minutes?
Hell Hath No Fury Like the Person on Kitchen Duty
Kitchen duty is the absolute scum of this new Bigg Boss-esque reality that we’re now living.
Cooking three meals a day for four different people with four different kinds of preferences? Bhai, mazaak hai kya?
Everyone Is Complaining About How Others Don’t Do Enough
Here’s a real-life photo of how we’re currently interacting with each other.
That One Person Who Forces People Awake With Music
...and has absolutely no remorse about it.
I am mortified to reveal that it’s me.
But in my (weak) defence, how else am I supposed to drown out the potential possibility of long-term social distancing and greet my fam with a smile that at least looks genuine?
(If my parents are reading this.. JK)
The Kitchen Is Our Confession Room
The kitchen is where we go to experience the semblance of some privacy. It’s where we (the person on kitchen duty) get to tattletale, crib, or take a long sigh of relief. It’s literally the only place of quiet at the moment. Except for the bathrooms, of course.
My humble request to Bigg Boss:
We’ve Started Having Conversations About Completely Pointless Things
Just like our fights, our conversations are also quite nonsensical at this point.
When we’re not going in circles with our redundant coronavirus-related thoughts and facts, we’re discussing the permanent state of home-quarantine of most...lizards.
Yep. Trust me, you can’t make this stuff up.
I Am Already Invested in a Romance I Know I Can't Have
Day 5 of quarantine means that my relationship with my work from home routine has escalated.
We’re both now incredibly comfortable in each other’s presence. We chill for hours together, safely distance for a while, and then happily meet again the next day.
Will this last once I am allowed to step out of the house? No.
But will that make me stop? Also, no.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
