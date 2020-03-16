An Introvert’s Guide to Social Distancing in the Time of COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, slowly brings the world to a temporary halt, ‘social distancing’ has become the new buzzword, and as a self-proclaimed introvert, I’m here to declare that our tribe feels really seen at the moment. Social distancing has been our key motto for most of our lives, at least mine. In fact, voluntarily spending our weekends indoors and creating little routines of joy is what helps us step out of the house every day.
Believe it or not, growing up, my parents and their unreasonable restrictions, were not my biggest problem. Most of the time, I was secretly relieved to cancel plans. Safe to say that adult life does not grant me the same privileges anymore.
Now, before I share some unsolicited advice and wisdom with you, let’s take a quick look at what exactly social distancing is.
What Is Social Distancing?
Social distancing is not the same as self-quarantine. You are not expected to completely self-isolate. However, you are expected to avoid non-essential large gatherings, crowded spaces and ideally activities that put others at risk. Of course, the term is a little vague and one is bound to have questions like what if I just step out for a quick run and don’t interact with anyone along the way? If not outside, can I have large gatherings at home instead? Does it make sense to hoard groceries so I won’t have to step out or would that create an unnecessary scarcity of utilities and cause panic?
Well, even with all my introversion powers, I definitely don’t have the answers. For this ethical conundrum, I’m going to recommend The Good Place on Netflix. Because that’s what we introverts do. We attack people with unsolicited recommendations and hope a situation will fix itself if we just leave it alone for the time being.
We Love Social Media But For Different Reasons
Social media has been a boon for the introverts of the world. And especially in the times of coronavirus, it’s one of our greatest tools. Social media makes social distancing so much easier. You can stay in touch with your friends, reignite lost connections, and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world without really having to make any physical effort. In fact, singer-songwriter Ankur Tewari recently held a virtual concert for his followers on Instagram! Also, The Alipore Post, an online poetry and art community, is organising a full-day virtual fest on 21 March for those interested!
A Much-Needed Reminder to Get off Your Phone
Even as a self-proclaimed (and cocky) introvert, I have my flaws. Being indoors comes with the risk of spending too much time on the tiny six-inch screen in my hand. It’s only natural. So here’s a much-needed reminder to get off your phone, walk to the kitchen, and hydrate. For best results, repeat this every thirty minutes until you fall asleep.
...And Read
When was the last time you read words printed on actual paper?
We Spiritually Believe in Binge-Watching
As introverts, we never shy away from re-watching our favourite movie or TV show... even if it’s the millionth time. If I’m being made to stay at home, you best believe I’m going to sit through K3G at least once before moving onto an adequately nostalgic sitcom. Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar... the possibilities are just endless. And you’re still complaining?
Pro tip: for those who have it in them, here’s a list of pandemic films to tickle your imagination. Please remember to watch at your own risk.
Self-Care Sunday.. Everyday!
Whether you’re an introvert or not, I’m sure you have a self-care routine for when the world feels like an unkind place. For me, it’s lighting scented candles and surrendering myself to my bed. For you, it could be therapeutic cleaning, cooking or just spending an extra half an hour enjoying your breakfast.
Free Pass to Avoid People
Social distancing is a great way to keep annoying relatives and insufferable social connections at bay. Introverts generally need excuses for this kind of stuff but it’s COVID-19 season and I plan on making full use of this free pass to avoid all unimportant social obligations.
Remember Hobbies?
To all the millennials out there, remember having actual hobbies? The good old times when not everything you did needed to result in a monetary gain or productivity? So, start that podcast (even if it’s at the risk of seeming pretentious), take up painting, rekindle your lost love for cooking. Do things you’ve been mentally jotting down for when you have the time for it. As melodramatic as it sounds - it’s now or never.
Most Importantly...
Here’s a bit of personal advice from yours truly:
