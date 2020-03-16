An Introvert’s Guide to Social Distancing in the Time of COVID-19

Social distancing is not the same as self-quarantine. You are not expected to completely self-isolate. However, you are expected to avoid non-essential large gatherings, crowded spaces and ideally activities that put others at risk. Of course, the term is a little vague and one is bound to have questions like what if I just step out for a quick run and don’t interact with anyone along the way? If not outside, can I have large gatherings at home instead? Does it make sense to hoard groceries so I won’t have to step out or would that create an unnecessary scarcity of utilities and cause panic?

Well, even with all my introversion powers, I definitely don’t have the answers. For this ethical conundrum, I’m going to recommend The Good Place on Netflix. Because that’s what we introverts do. We attack people with unsolicited recommendations and hope a situation will fix itself if we just leave it alone for the time being.