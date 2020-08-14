These On-Screen Dads Quietly Teach Us Life's Greatest Lessons

“Plane ladka udae ya ladki dono ko pilot hi kehte hai (Irrespective of whether a man or a woman flies an aircraft both are referred to as pilots)” - One small conversation at the breakfast table paves the way for Gunjan Saxena to realise her dreams. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is that rare Bollywood war film that consciously stays away from violence, instead choosing to focus on a deeply personal story, countless of which form part of a history written in blood. Gunjan, the first woman IAF pilot, harboured dreams of flying the aircraft since she was a teenager, and the person who provided her unconditional support was he father, a retired army officer. Major Ashok Kumar Saxena (played to perfection by Pankaj Tripathi) is the opposite of the image of defence personnel we have been feed through the years - he is soft-spoken, compassionate yet a strict disciplinarian.

Senior Saxena has unflinching faith in his daughter and despite reservations from his son (also an Armyman) finds ways to ensure that Gunjan doesn’t leave a stone unturned while preparing to get into the Indian Air Force. When Gunjan fails to clear her medicals despite coming out with flying colours in the written exam and interview, it’s this gentleman who starts training her, giving up his little indulgences in the process. In one of the most affecting scenes, Gunjan tells her father (after a miracle ensures her a place in the IAF) “Papa, the Air Force needs cadets who are patriots, but I just want to fly planes. In a bid to fulfill my dream, am I being a traitor to the country?"

To which her father tells her that the opposite of treachery is sincerity and one’s sincerity is never questioned. ”Do you think the Air Force wants people who shout 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'?" he asks. "They want cadets who have a goal, passion and who will complete their training with hard work and sincerity because they are the cadets who will go on to become the best officers. When you become a pilot with sincerity, patriotism will follow suit”.

In one fell swoop, the noise about chest-thumping patriotism is debunked by someone who has served the country for decades. Saxena senior teaches us that it’s not necessary to scream and get things done - a quiet, rational argument sends across a stronger message.