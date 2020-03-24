Why Big B’s Coronavirus Tweet Is a Cautionary Tale for All Celebs

On 23 March, Bachchan took to Twitter to share a (now deleted) message that seemed to be very much in tune with the kind of unverified and fake coronavirus-related ‘information’ that has been circulating in Indian WhatsApp groups. The tweet seemed to reinforce a rumour about how Sunday’s 5 pm clapping exercise, recommended by PM Narendra Modi, coincided with amavasya or the “darkest day of the month”. It further said that “Clapping, shankh (conch shell) vibrations reduce/destroy virus potency.”

Of course, the tweet must be judged in its entirety. Bachchan also attached a selfie with the tweet. The selfie had blue question marks scribbled all over it. Which, if I were to give him the benefit of doubt, implied that he was himself perplexed at the piece of information in question.

Now, if I were to tweet something similar from my personal Twitter account with less than 2k followers, it would mean nothing. But when someone like Bachchan - who is idolised by thousands in the country, who has over 40 million followers on Twitter - tweets that, it can be quite disastrous.