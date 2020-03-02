5 Painful Thoughts I Had After Watching the ‘Sooryavanshi’ Trailer
The Sooryavanshi trailer dropped on 2 March and this time, Rohit Shetty has exceeded himself. He has gone above and beyond his usual mix of high octane (ridiculous) action sequences. This time around, it’s not just random cars topping over each other. There’s also a hint of Islamophobia, some really strange camerawork and a little bit of creativity (I’ll give him that).
1. Bad Muslims vs ‘Hindustan Ke Musalmaan’
Rohit Shetty doesn’t exactly hold back and that’s kind of obvious in the four-minute-long clip which begins and ends with an unsaid disclaimer: that ‘Hindustaan ke Musalmaan’ are different from the so-called ‘bad muslims’. And when it comes to the latter, we stop at nothing.
Akshay Kumar proudly makes it clear, “Mumbai Police doesn’t see the religion on your passport before shooting. It checks your criminal record and then attacks.”
He later also explains who exactly these ‘Hindustan ke Musalmaan’ are and what makes them different from regular Muslims (whatever that means).
(Note: Watch at 3.51 to see for yourself)
2. ‘Aa Raha Hai Police’ Is a Scary Tagline in 2020
I can’t tell if Rohit Shetty is delusional or if it’s just wishful thinking. According to him, Indian police is the most reliable public institution capable of solving the greatest terrorism mystery of all time. Shetty claims that the Indian police is sincere, honest and works for the greater good of the public.
So I just have one question for Mr Shetty – have you been following the violence in Delhi lately?
3. The Longest Trailer Award Goes To...
No points for guessing this one!
The Sooryavanshi trailer is over four minutes long. When Himesh Reshammiya’s Happy Hardy aur Heer teaser released in December 2019, I thought that was as far as Bollywood would go (the TEASER is over three minutes long) But clearly, Sooryavanshi has broken that record and how.
4. What Is Happening?
Presenting the following scene from the Sooryavanshi trailer without any comments. (Rohit Shetty, if you’re reading this – I have QUESTIONS).
5. Desi Avengers? Really?
The last one minute of the trailer is basically a nonstop flex as Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn make an Avenger-style entrance, mock themselves, and then remind us that ‘Aa rahi hai police.’ It’s unnecessary, tells me nothing I don’t already know about the story, and let’s be honest – ‘cop universe’ or not, nothing can convince me to equate our ‘selfless cops’ to Iron Man’s love for Spiderman.
