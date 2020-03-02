5 Painful Thoughts I Had After Watching the ‘Sooryavanshi’ Trailer

Rohit Shetty doesn’t exactly hold back and that’s kind of obvious in the four-minute-long clip which begins and ends with an unsaid disclaimer: that ‘Hindustaan ke Musalmaan’ are different from the so-called ‘bad muslims’. And when it comes to the latter, we stop at nothing.

Akshay Kumar proudly makes it clear, “Mumbai Police doesn’t see the religion on your passport before shooting. It checks your criminal record and then attacks.”

He later also explains who exactly these ‘Hindustan ke Musalmaan’ are and what makes them different from regular Muslims (whatever that means).

(Note: Watch at 3.51 to see for yourself)