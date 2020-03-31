Admit it, 2020 Has Basically Been an Extended April Fool’s Joke

Firstly - what the hell? Secondly, this could be a Black Mirror episode. In fact, this needs to be a Black Mirror episode (Netflix, you listening?).

On that note, here’s another occurrence that sounds like a joke: Kerala is ready to help out people who are experiencing alcohol withdrawal symptoms by making an exception for them.

Get this - people with actual medical prescriptions can now purchase liquor from the Excise Department. Oh, what a time to be alive, amirite?

Obviously, the moral and ethical arguments around this are endless but we’ll let that be for now.

My point here is simple: